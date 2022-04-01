AltraVue Capital LLC Purchases 970 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Cable One accounts for 2.8% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Cable One by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cable One by 5,503.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cable One by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $1,467.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,375.63 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,493.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1,671.15.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

