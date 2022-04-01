Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.49. 376,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,922,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.74. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.32.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.