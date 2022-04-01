Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RFP. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Shares of RFP stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 50,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 8.38%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Blanchet purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products (Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.