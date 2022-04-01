Roubaix Capital LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Roubaix Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,255 shares during the period. Allegheny Technologies makes up 2.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,773,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after buying an additional 609,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after buying an additional 551,144 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,855,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,559,000 after buying an additional 446,454 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 934.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 479,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 432,758 shares during the period.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.06. 66,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.