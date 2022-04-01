Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,059. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

