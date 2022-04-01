Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.67. Valero Energy posted earnings of ($1.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $8.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $11.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.14. 128,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,072. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $103.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.