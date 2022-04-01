Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,231 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.87. 278,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,405. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.