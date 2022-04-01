Gas (GAS) Price Hits $6.07 on Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Gas has a total market cap of $61.51 million and approximately $59.09 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 23% against the dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.07 or 0.00013139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

