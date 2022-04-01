Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.36 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $5.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $26.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.57 billion to $30.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.04.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.62. The company had a trading volume of 525,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,779. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $114.39 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

