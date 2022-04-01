El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

LOCO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $423.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

