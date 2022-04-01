El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
LOCO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $423.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile (Get Rating)
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
