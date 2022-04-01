Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:OAS traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.82. 8,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,959. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.55. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.48.
Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.