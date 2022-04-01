Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.08.

NYSE:NSP traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.74. 1,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,829. Insperity has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Insperity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

