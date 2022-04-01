ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0749 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $695,537.92 and approximately $57.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.90 or 0.00417319 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00092120 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00111412 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

