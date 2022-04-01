iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Security National Bank

Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $453.29. 125,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $394.27 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

