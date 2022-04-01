Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.63 million.

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,547. The stock has a market cap of $254.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 130.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.