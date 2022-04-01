NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.83.

NUVA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,550. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

