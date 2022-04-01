NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.83.
NUVA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,550. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45.
In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.
NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
