National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NATI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.27. 13,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in National Instruments by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 952,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in National Instruments by 299.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93,330 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

