StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $103.49. 5,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $88.28 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.77.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $34,724,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

