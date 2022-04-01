Essex LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Essex LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,072. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.36 and a one year high of $91.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average is $86.29.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.