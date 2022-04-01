StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.
Newtek Business Services stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,411. The company has a market cap of $602.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Newtek Business Services has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.78.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,435,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 55,315 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 47,634 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 290,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 977.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 117,411 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Newtek Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
