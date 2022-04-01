StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Newtek Business Services stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,411. The company has a market cap of $602.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Newtek Business Services has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,435,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 55,315 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 47,634 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 290,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 977.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 117,411 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

