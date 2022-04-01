Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Essex LLC

Essex LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after buying an additional 3,322,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,247.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,798 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,243 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,544,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,574 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

KMI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,720,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

