Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Holdings Lifted by Essex LLC

Essex LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,850 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000.

NYSEARCA PGHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,877. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14.

