The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of SHW traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.25. 17,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,298. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.62 and a 200 day moving average of $299.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,073,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.32.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

