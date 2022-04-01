Davidson Trust Co. Sells 86 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,972,000 after acquiring an additional 175,939 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,007,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,181 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.03.

