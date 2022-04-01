Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.69. Realogy shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 880,877 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.45.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Realogy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Realogy by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Realogy by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

