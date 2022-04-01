HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.33

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.33 and traded as high as $24.87. HMN Financial shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 916 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. M3F Inc. increased its stake in HMN Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 343,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in HMN Financial by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 67,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HMN Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in HMN Financial by 56.6% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

