Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7,634.50

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,634.50 ($100.01) and traded as low as GBX 6,900 ($90.39). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 7,000 ($91.70), with a volume of 26,874 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,145.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,628.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £429.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share. This is an increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Judges Scientific Company Profile (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

