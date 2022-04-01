PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.80

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.80 and traded as low as $14.95. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 387,238 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
