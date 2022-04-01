PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.80

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.80 and traded as low as $14.95. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 387,238 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 684,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 39,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

