NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.75 on Thursday, hitting $181.33. 131,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,695. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $168.74 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

