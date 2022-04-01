O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded O2Micro International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.22. 3,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,251. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $120.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95.

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at $133,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile (Get Rating)

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.