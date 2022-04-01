StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.62. 297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,266. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

In related news, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

