CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 28th total of 374,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of CNA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,126. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 358.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,143 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

