PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,661. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,590,000 after acquiring an additional 303,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,508,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,800,000 after acquiring an additional 106,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,723,000 after acquiring an additional 407,179 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,268,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $99,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

