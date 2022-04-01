Short Interest in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Decreases By 21.5%

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,820,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 17,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

BSX traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 190,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,179,742. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock worth $4,459,292 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

