BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BOE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. 6,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 209,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

