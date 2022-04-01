BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BOE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. 6,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $12.82.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.
