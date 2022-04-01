Davidson Trust Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.60. 46,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,974. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.46 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

