Davidson Trust Co. Acquires 944 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,988 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,729,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,626,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,267,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,594,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.