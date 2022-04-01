Davidson Trust Co. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDEV. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IDEV stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $70.44.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.