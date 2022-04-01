Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $48.17 Average PT from Analysts

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 201,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,321,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,325,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,563,000 after acquiring an additional 918,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $35.36. 21,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.