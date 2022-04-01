Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.01-4.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $609-617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.59 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Progress Software stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.58. 6,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,727. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progress Software by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

