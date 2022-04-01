Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

JAMF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. 18,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,922. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

