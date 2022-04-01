Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. 4,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,337. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $568.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lands’ End by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lands’ End by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 146.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lands’ End by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.