StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

NTUS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 0.47. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,583,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Natus Medical by 98.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 212,880 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,447,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 137,197 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 126,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical (Get Rating)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.