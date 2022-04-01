Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

NYSE:NR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,822. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $340.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.81.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 159.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

