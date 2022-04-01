StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,258. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

