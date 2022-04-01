Davidson Trust Co. Acquires 347 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 1.8% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Brightworth lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,776,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after buying an additional 106,498 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 367.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,926,000 after buying an additional 830,468 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,421,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 732,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,994,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,270,000 after buying an additional 41,115 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.13. 86,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,458. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

