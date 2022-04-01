AltraVue Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

AltraVue Capital LLC cut its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial makes up about 0.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

RILY stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,061. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.86 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 133,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $161,071.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.64 per share, for a total transaction of $252,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,351,355 shares of company stock worth $12,596,152. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

