Charter Trust Co. Sells 4,755 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 251,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,856. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.