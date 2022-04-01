PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,152. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,693,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 560,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after purchasing an additional 69,224 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,128,000 after purchasing an additional 212,800 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.