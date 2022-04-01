Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total value of C$527,087.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

Shares of EFN stock traded down C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 187,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,060. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.91. The stock has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.57. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$11.61 and a 12-month high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

